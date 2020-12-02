AMD Adrenalin 20.11.3 Adds Vulkan Ray Tracing Support

If you’re the proud owner of a new and shiny AMD Radeon 6000 graphics card, then you might want to pay attention as with the release of the latest Adrenalin 20.11.3 GPU driver update, official Vulkan Ray Tracing support has now officially been added!

It’s finally time to kick those Team Red graphics into a whole new gear!

AMD Adrenalin 20.11.3

As part of their latest graphics card driver update, AMD has cited the following additions, gaming support, and fixes:

SUPPORT FOR –

Immortals: Fenyx Rising™

Vulkan® Ray Tracing Extensions

ADDED VULKAN SUPPORT

VK_KHR_fragment_shading_rate This extension provides the ability to change the shading rate per fragment. This extension allows for multiple pixels to be shaded via a single fragment shader invocation as opposed to the normal rate of one invocation per pixel.

VK_KHR_acceleration_structure This extension provides acceleration structures for representing geometry that is spatially sorted. Acceleration structures are the most common way for quickly identifying potential ray intersections by ray tracing techniques.

VK_KHR_ray_tracing_pipeline This extension introduces ray tracing pipelines along with new shader domains and an indirection table to link shader groups with acceleration structures.

VK_KHR_ray_query This extension introduces ray queries, which can be used by any shader type outside of the optional dedicated ray tracing pipeline to return traversal results to the calling shader.

VK_KHR_deferred_host_operations This extension defines the infrastructure and usage patterns for deferrable commands, which allows dependent extensions to defer their own operations. The VK_KHR_deferred_host_operations extension itself does not specify any commands as deferrable.

VK_KHR_pipeline_library This extension introduces pipeline libraries. A pipeline library is a new special pipeline type that defines a set of pipeline states. It cannot be bound, rather it can be linked into other pipelines.

VK_KHR_shader_terminate_invocation This extension indicates support for the SPV_KHR_terminate_invocation SPIR-V extension. The SPIR-V extension introduces a new instruction OpTerminateInvocation that allows a shader invocation to immediately terminate, which provides the behavior required by the GLSL discard statement.



FIXES

Lower than expected performance may be experienced on Radeon™ RX 6000 series graphics products in Watchdogs:® Legion and Dirt™ 5.

Lower than expected performance may be experienced on Radeon™ RX 5000/500/400 series graphics products in Godfall™.

Godfall™ is not detected or listed in Radeon Software gaming tab.

Crysis™ Remastered may experience corruption on character models on Radeon™ RX 6800 Series graphics products.

Fixed some intermittent crashes found in Total War™ Saga: Troy and World of Warcraft®: Shadowlands.

World of Warcraft®: Shadowlands may fail to launch when DirectX®12 API is selected on Windows®7 system configurations.

Fixed some intermittent crashes found in Call of Duty®: Black Ops Cold War with DirectX® Raytracing enabled.

HDR on supported Windows 10 desktops might get disabled when DOOM® Eternal™ starts rendering in HDR mode.

Fixed issues found on Adobe™ Illustrator, Adobe™ Premier and FinalWire AIDA64.

Fixed corruption issues in Red Dead Redemption 2 in 1080p resolution on Radeon™ RX 6800 Series graphics products.

Where Can I Grab My Update?

As always, if you already have AMD Adrenalin 2020 Edition installed, then a quick check of the application should prompt you to download the latest version. If it doesn’t, however, then you can learn more (and manually download it) via the link here!

