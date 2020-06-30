AMD Releases Adrenalin 20.5.1 with Graphics Hardware Scheduling

Following the release of the Windows 10 May update, you may have noticed a neat new feature that was included that allowed you to attempt to boost the performance of your graphics card. Well, more specifically, Windows can start looking at managing the resources it has more efficiently. Think of it more as minimizing the wasted potential.

As this update is still a fairly new release, however, AMD and Nvidia have been a little slow to catch-up. Following the release of Adrenalin 20.5.1 (beta), however, Team Red fans can now give this a try. Well, presuming they own a graphics card which is actually compatible with it.

Spoiler alert – There aren’t many!

AMD Adrenalin 20.5.1

Released as a beta version, the main key highlights of the update read:

-Adds support for GPU Hardware Scheduling in Windows 2004

– Other changes same as 20.5.1 Beta AMD is excited to provide beta support for Microsoft’s Graphics Hardware Scheduling feature. By moving scheduling responsibilities from software into hardware, this feature has the potential to improve GPU responsiveness and to allow additional innovation in GPU workload management in the future. This feature is available on Radeon RX 5600 and Radeon RX 5700 series graphics products.

Did you notice that bit they slipped in at the end? Yes, unfortunately, unless you own an AMD 5600 (XT) or AMD 5700 (XT) this beta driver will not really do anything useful for you. It is, however, a little surprising that the 5500 (or XT) wasn’t invited to the party!

Where Can I Get This Update?

As Adrenalin 20.5.1 has been released as a beta update, checking the app for it will likely provide you with no results. Something that isn’t uncommon when ‘beta’ versions are released. You can, however, learn more about it (and manually download/install) via the link here!

As above though, unless you own one of the four graphics cards this actually works with, there really isn’t much point grabbing it. Then again, pending anyone actually bothering to extensively test this feature, it’s hard to say whether it’s worth utilizing even if you do! Still, if you want it, it’s there!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!