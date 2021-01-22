AMD Adrenalin 21.1.1 Driver Launched With Hitman 3 Support

AMD has announced the launch of its brand new Radeon Adrenalin 2020 21.1.1 graphics card drivers, and, as you might expect, not only do they come with a number of important fixes, but if you’re planning on pumping more than a few hours into the newly released Hitman 3 utilizing your (hopefully newish) AMD GPU, then with game-ready support now added, you’ll undoubtedly want to check this update out!

AMD Radeon Adrenalin 2020 21.1.1

As part of the driver update, AMD has confirmed the following support and fixes provided:

Support For

Hitman 3 – Up to 10% increase in performance in Hitman 3, @4K Ultra settings, with Radeon™ Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition 21.1.1 on the 16GB Radeon™ RX 6800 XT graphics card versus the previous driver edition 20.12.1.RS-349

Quake II™ RTX

Fixed Issues

The recording and streaming overlay indicator may sometimes reset itself to the default position.

Performance Metrics Overlay size may intermittently reset or may not match values that are set in Radeon Software after performing a task switch.

The Radeon Software installer screen can sometimes display the incorrect release date of the Radeon Software version you are installing.

Performance Metrics Overlay may flicker during video playback on displays with HDR enabled.

Reflections in Grand Theft Auto V™ may fail to appear when ‘Reflection MSAA’ is enabled in the game settings.

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds™ session timer may continue in Radeon Software even after the game has been exited.

DOOM Eternal™ may experience an application crash while gaming and having Steam™ overlay enabled.

Recorded content from Radeon Software may appear cropped or recorded at an incorrect resolution on Radeon RX Vega series graphics products.

The Samsung™ Odyssey G9 C49G95T may experience display or corruption issues when set to 5120×1440@240hz.

Anisotropic Filtering in Radeon™ Software graphics settings is not taking effect in DirectX®9 applications on RDNA graphics products.

Some displays such as the Sceptre C series or Samsung™ Odyssey G9 series may experience an intermittent black screen on Radeon RX 6000 series graphics products.

Oculus Link users may experience intermittent crashes on Polaris and Vega series graphics products.

Where Can I Grab This Update?

As always, if you already have AMD Adrenalin 2020 Edition installed, then a quick check should prompt you to download the latest version. If it doesn’t, however, then you can learn more (and manually download it) via the link here!

Coming with a lot of useful fixes, if you are intending to play Hitman 3, this update seems more than a little worth the time and effort to download and install!

What do you think? How often do you update your GPU drivers? – Let us know in the comments!