AMD Details New Mainstream AM4 B450 Chipset

AMD B450 Sacrifice Multi-GPU for Mainstream Focus

As part of the refresh for 2018, AMD released new Ryzen 2000 processors. Replacing the old Ryzen, the new CPUs use the latest Zen+ architecture on 12nm. To supplement the new chips, AMD is also releasing new chipsets. The latest to arrive is the new B450. Previously teased and leaked, the company has officially launched the new AM4 B450 chipset. The new chipset updates the mid range options for users.

The B450 slots in under the new high-end X470 chipset. As part of the updated package, the reference CPU VRM requirement is increased. It also supports XFR 2 Enhanced and Precision Boost Overdrive. The chipset is connected to the AM4 chip by a PCIe 3.0 x4 link and outputs 6 PCIe 2.0 lanes. The chipset also puts out 2x USB 3.1 G2 ports, 6x USB 3.1 G1 ports, and 6x SATA 6 Gbps ports. NVMe drives will connect to the CPU directly. Unfortunately, the B450 does not support multi-GPU.

AMD Promises New CPUs for AM4 Until 2020

Due to their long-term focus, AMD still has big plans for their AM4 socket. The socket will see its lifetime extend until at least 2020. The company reaffirmed their commitment to the socket, with plans for support till 2020. Of course, new CPUs will require BIOS updates. After that, we may see some changes but AM4 may still see some support. Given that the company is already working on Zen 5, an AM5 is likely already in the works.

Overall, the B450 is a nice little package. It is suitable for users who really only plan on using a single GPU but want some enthusiast features. Certainly, on the system and CPU front, it is a solid mainstream platform. AMD StoreMI also comes standard. This allows a virtual hybrid drive, combining a RAM drive, SSD and HDD altogether. It will be interesting to see what direction Intel will go with their chipsets to face this new challenge.