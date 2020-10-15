AMD Quietly Announces Far Cry 6 Ryzen 5000 CPU Bundle

With the upcoming release of AMD’s new Ryzen 5000 processors set for November 5th, we daresay that many of you are eagerly anticipating what looks to be an exceptionally big leap forward for Team Red in terms of single-core gaming performance. Speaking of gaming, however, it has never been particularly unusual for AMD to often throw in some goodies as part of their “Equipped to Win” bundle promotions.

Well, following a somewhat quiet announcement on their website, AMD has confirmed that, with the qualifying purchase (likely through specific retail partners) of a Ryzen 5000 processor, you will be able to claim a free copy of Far Cry 6!

AMD Far Cry 6 Ryzen 5000 CPU Bundle

At the time of writing, AMD has confirmed that a copy of Far Cry 6 will be provided (T&C’s apply) to any qualifying purchase of the following processors:

Ryzen 9 3950X

Ryzen 9 3900XT

Ryzen 7 3800XT

The only mildly unusual factor is that with the promotion set to run from October 20th until December 31st, this starts 2 weeks before the Ryzen 5000 release date and ends nearly 2 months prior to the game actually arriving. We would, therefore, suggest that you take these timeframes with a grain of salt. We’re pretty certain that they are going to be altered!

What Do We Think?

With Far Cry 6 set to release on 18 February 2021, this bundle certainly offers more than a little to sweeten to deal for those looking to try out AMD’s latest processor range. As above though, the dates for the promotion do seem a little inconsistent so, if you are specifically eying this deal up, you might just want to double check it with the retail partner you purchase your CPU from.

For more information, you can check out the AMD announcement (albeit, it is a little dry) via the link here!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!