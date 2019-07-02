AMD Announces the Radeon Pro WX 3200 Low-Profile Card

Compact and Cost Effective Workstation Solution from AMD

AMD has added yet another Radeon Pro solution to their workstation video card line up. This time, it is the Radeon Pro WX 3200, a low-profile and cost-effective option. This is perfect for AEC (architecture, engineering and construction) and manufacturing industries who face ever-growing demand for higher quality visuals.

Despite the smaller size, the Radeon Pro WX 3200 is decently powerful. It offers 66 TFLOPS peak performance with 1.66 TFLOPS peak single precision compute performance. That means the WX 3200 offers up to 33% faster performance in comparison to the previous generation WX 3100.

The GPU has 10 compute units, each containing 64 stream processors for a total of 640 available. It also utilizes 4GB of GDDR5 across a 128-bit memory interface.

Each card has four mini-DP 1.4 connectors that can drive up to four 4K displays or a single 8K UHD monitor.

How Much is the Radeon Pro WX 3200?

The AMD Radeon Pro WX 3200 has an MSRP of just $199 USD. Availability starts in Q3 2019 from leading e-tailers such as newegg, resellers such as PCM. Furthermore, it will be available in commercial workstations from Boxx, Dell and HP, starting this summer.

To ensure optimal performance, it has been ISV-certified with ACCA® Software, Altair solidThinking Inspire, ANSYS®, Autodesk® Inventor®, Autodesk® Revit®, Autodesk® VRED Professional, Bentley Systems MicroStation, Beta CAE Systems, CGTech VERICUT, CNC Software Mastercam, COMSOL Multiphysics, Dassault Systemes® Abaqus, Graphisoft ArchiCAD®, Hexagon Apex Iberian Lynx, Hexagon Marc/Mentat, Hexagon Patran®, Siemens PLM Software Solid Edge®, and more.

