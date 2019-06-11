AMD ASUS X570 Motherboard Price Leak is Worryingly High

ASUS X570 Motherboards

With the release of the new AMD Ryzen 3rd-generation processors just on the horizon, we have already seen a number of leaks surrounding the latest X570 motherboards. In a report via TechPowerUp, however, it seems that for AMD owners the good days may officially be over.

A leak claiming to have the price points of the ASUS X570 motherboard range shows an usually high price point which, it is believed, may form the standard from this point on.

Prices!

We should note that exact prices are not yet confirmed. It seems, however, that even their base ‘entry-level’ model will cost something in the region of $169.99. Even the mere entry-point of their mid to top tier models will cost a minimum of $299.99. A figure which will go all the way up to $749.99. A notable increase on prior motherboard releases and something which many are calling the end of the AMD price advantage. Well, at least in motherboard terms.

It’s a factor which has also been backed up by MSI who are already on the record to say that their X570 platform will be more expensive.

What Do We Think?

With AMD reportedly set to maintain the current price structure of their comparative 2nd and 3rd generation Ryzen releases, the news isn’t all terrible. With two separate companies seemingly singing from the same hymn sheet, however, the days of a new solid AMD motherboard for less than $100 seem to be coming to an end.

Despite this, however, we’re not convinced that this will have a significant impact on the release of the 3rd-generation Ryzen processors. It is, however, a factor definitely worth consideration. Shopping around is going to be important!

What do you think? Do you plan to buy one of the new Ryzen processors? – Let us know in the comments!