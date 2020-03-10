AMD B550 Motherboard Image Leaks Online

Following the launch of the AMD Ryzen 3rd-generation processors, consumers have largely struggled to find any solid options in terms of (relatively speaking) cost-effective motherboards. In a report via Videocardz, however, one of the first images of a B550 motherboard may have just appeared!

AMD B550 Motherboard

With the new range of AMD processors being (roughly) 6 months old now, it is perhaps a little surprising that, to date, we haven’t seen any B550 motherboards hit retail shelves. To clarify, this shouldn’t be confused with the selection of B550A boards which are, essentially, re-jigged B450 models. The leaked image below is (claimed) to be a legitimate (non-A) B550 board!

So, what’s going to be the big difference? Well, while B550A only supported one primary PCIe 4.0 slot, the new models will support it across the entire range of ports.

What Do We Think?

With the model pictures (very likely) being from a M-ATX design, it honestly doesn’t reveal much about what we can expect. Quite frankly, for motherboards of that type, it looks fairly standard. Seemingly coming from SOYO (a brand associated with Chinese Maxsun) this certainly doesn’t look like a particularly high-end version. There is, after all, a lot of colours associated with ‘cost-effective’ production.

The good news is, however, that more cost-effective mid-tier AMD boards should shortly be on the way. And probably designs that’ll be a lot more exciting than this one!

What do you think? Are you interested in the new AMD B550 motherboards? – Let us know in the comments!