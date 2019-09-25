AMD B550 Motherboard Specifications are Teased

With AMD X570 motherboards already widely available on the market, it is well-known that the for the 3rd-generation release, this platform largely offers features you’d only deem mostly positive or useful for the higher-end user. As such, there is more than a little curiosity about the B550 design which should, in theory, come at a more wallet-friendly price. Albeit, likely at the cost of some of the more expansive features.

So, what can we expect? Well, in a report via TechPowerUp rumored specifications for the B550 platform have leaked online and they’re certainly more than a little interesting.

X570 Motherboard

AMD B550 Motherboard Specifications

We should start by again highlighting that these are just rumors, when you see what they are, however, you may (like us) see more than a little truth in them. Albeit, it could also easily just be some convincing guess-work.

So what are these specifications? Well, while they are not in detail, the main key points are as follows:

Full PCIe 4.0 support will be dropped (the main key feature of the X570 platform) albeit this may potentially be available in a limited fashion

Support for 2 x USB 3.2 Gen2 devices

6 x USB 2.0 ports

4 + 4 SATA3 connections

What Do We Think?

The B550 could be a very important motherboard release as any quick check on a retailers website will confirm that X570 motherboards do not come cheap!

As such, similar to the prior B350/B450 platform, is this can offer all the support, but on a much more wallet-friendly price, then many consumers might view the B550 as to the perfect platform to make the switch to the AMD Ryzen Processor. Sure, it’s probably not going to include PCIe 4.0 support, but (in so far as we can tell) not too many people are actually utilizing that just yet anyway!

AMD B550 motherboards are expected to launch in October.

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!