AMD B550 Motherboards to Launch this June!

Since the launch of the AMD 3rd-gen Ryzen platform last year, so far there has been a pretty notable exception to the associated products. Namely, we haven’t (yet) had any B550 motherboards. With only the (generally quite expensive) X570 platform available that was specifically designed for Ryzen 3000, it has been a matter of huge speculation as to why this (likely less expensive) range has yet to see the light of day.

Well, in a report via Videocardz, we may finally have some good news. AMD is reportedly set to greenlight the B550 motherboard designs for release this June!

AMD B550 Motherboards

The lack of any B550 motherboard releases has resulted in the Ryzen 3rd-gen processors essentially lacking any mid-tier motherboard options. In fact, at the time of writing, one of the best options (on a budget) remains either the B450 platform or the X470.

With an announcement reportedly expected for May 21st, however, the speculation is that the B550 motherboards will be set for a general release on June 16th!

What Do We Think?

The release of the B550 platform has been a ridiculously long time in coming. In fact, we’re closer to seeing AMD Ryzen’s 4XXX series of desktop processors (presumably taking motherboards to the B650/X670) than their prior 3rd-gen CPUs. Still, better late than never and if you are rocking an Ryzen 3600 on a B450 (or maybe even a B350) the good news is that you should shortly have the option to make a pretty decent upgrade that will be directly designed for your processor. The only remaining question mark is whether B550 will fully support PCI-E 4.0.

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!