AMD Bundles Three Games with RX Vega, RX 580 or RX 570

Three Major Titles for Radeon Buyers

AMD is looking to entice gamers to picking their Radeon video cards over their GeForce competition. Now that GPU supply is steady and the crypto mining craze has died down, the prices are also going back to normal. Which in turn makes the market very competitive, and therefore benefiting consumers.

For AMD’s part they are offering three highly anticipated PC titles for FREE when buying a Radeon card. Obviously, this does not extend to some lower end models. However, if users purchase an AMD Radeon RX 570, RX 580, RX Vega 56 or RX Vega 64, they will qualify for this freebie.

Which Games is AMD Giving Away?

This promotion is going to be giving away Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, Star Control: Origins and Strange Brigade to buyers. Strange Brigade will be available on August 28, Star Control: Origins will be available on September 20 and Assassin’s Creed Odyssey will be available on October 5.

The promotional period begins August 7 and expires November 3, 2018. Games can be redeemed until December 31, 2018. This is a worldwide promotional event, with the exception of the following countries:

China

Cuba

North Korea

Syria

Sudan

Iran

For additional details, please check out the website here.