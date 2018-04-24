AMD Combat Crate Bundles Now on Amazon – Costs $549 USD

AMD Combat Crate Now Available

The rumoured AMD combat crate from a few days ago is real and is available now via Amazon. As reported first by VideoCardz.com, this bundle seeks to give gamers an AMD CPU, motherboard and video card in one package. AMD has teamed up specifically with MSI to bring it, and allow gamers who want a Radeon card to be able to purchase one. That is because Radeon video cards are difficult to buy anywhere with cryptocurrency miners buying them in bulk.

In an economical sense, it is also a great way for AMD and MSI to get rid of their older generation hardware. Combat Crate bundle specifically combines a first generation Ryzen 1700 CPU with an MSI B350 Tomahawk AM4. This is a budget ATX motherboard that provides the essentials for the AM4 platform. The CPU on the other hand is an 8-core, 16-threaded CPU running at 3.0GHz base clock which boosts up to 3.7GHz. It even comes with a Wraith Spire heatsink with a pre-applied thermal compound, ready for use out of the box.

As for the video card, it is also from MSi called the Radeon RX 580 Armor 8GB OC video card. While this is not the latest Radeon RX Vega, it is still nonetheless a powerful GPU. Its performance is close to that of the NVIDIA GTX 1060 6GB.

How Much is the AMD Combat Crate?

The Amazon listing for the Combat Crate puts it at $549 USD with free shipping. This is actually $50 lower than what it was on initial listing at $599.