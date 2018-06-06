AMD at Computex 2018 Live Stream Live Blog and Recap

AMD @ Computex 2018

This year has been quite successful for AMD, building upon the success of their launch last year with the second generation Ryzen CPUs. Now they are using that momentum to propel themselves even further and capitalize that into more success. For Computex 2018, they are expected to introduce the next generation HEDT Threadripper processors and more. Once again, CEO Dr. Lisa Su will be leading the press conference and unveil their plans for the year.

Will There Be Any Vega Announcements?

One of the most anticipated news is of course, new RX Vega video cards. However, that part is not clear yet on what AMD has in store. Currently, they are expanding their reach with Ryzen, Threadripper and Epyc. However, there are rumours that they are also introducing a new RX Vega Nano graphics card.

Live Blog and Live Stream Recap

03: 17 AM BST – Radeon Graphics presented by Scott Herkelman, Vice President & General Manager of Radeon Gaming.

03:22 AM BST – Radeon FreeSync now in more monitors than NVIDIA’s GSync

03:22 AM BST – Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition providing more control via mobile app.

03:25 AM BST – Guest Jerry Hou from Acer Joins Scott on stage to present Acer products

03:27 AM BST – Acer Introduces VR-Ready Ryzen CPU and GPU powered systems: Nitro 50 desktop, Predator Orion 5000 and Helios 500 laptop.

AMD Radeon RX Vega Nano

03:31 AM BST – Scott shows off the Radeon RX Vega Nano from PowerColor. Available starting now.

03:33 AM BST – Scott demonstrates 4K UHD gaming on a Samsung 65-inch TV with FreeSync using the RX Vega Nano

03:36 AM BST – Jim Anderson takes the stage. He is the Senior Vice President and General Manager, Computing and Graphics Business Group for AMD.

03:38 AM BST – Jim brings up AMD innovations and building upon momentum. Reiterating what CEO Dr. Lisa Su said earlier. AMD is 1st to have 16-core HEDT, has 390 industry awards, 60 new Ryzen OEM systems and now has 40% market share and gaining more.

AMD Ryzen and Radeon Laptop Portfilio

03:40 AM BST – AMD is continually expanding Ryzen Processor family, including notebooks. Ryzen APU and Radeon Vega graphics laptops launched in October. Ryzen Pro APU with Radeon Vega graphics launched May 14.

03:42: AM BST – AMD currently has the fastest processor for ultrathin noteboks. AMD Ryzen 7 2700U vs i7-855oU: 103% better 3DMark 11 graphics performance and +28 points in Cinebench R15.

03:44 AM BST – Kevin Lensing Corporate Vice President and General Manager, Client Business Unit at AMD takes the stage, shows off HP Envy x360 13-inch with Ryzen CPU and Vega GPU inside.

03:46 AM BST – DELL’s SVP and Consumer GM Ray Wah takes the stage. Mentions that many DELL systems now have Ryzen CPU options. They are also the first OEM to put 8-core Ryzen CPUs on an Inspiron all-in-one. Promises to continue offering Ryzen units with refreshed systems.

03:46 AM BST – Now Marcel Campos from ASUS is on stage, showing off their new 15-inch Ryzen-powered VivoBook laptop on a 14-inch form factor.

03:50 AM BST – ASUS has a Ryzen notebook with both AMD 2700U and NVIDIA GTX 1050 graphics inside called the X570ZD. 2TB + 512GB SSD, ASUS Fast Charge (60% in 49 minutes).

03:51 AM BST – Now it is Tony Chen from Lenovo on stage. Introducing the Yoga 530 and Ideapad 330. Plus, the new all-aluminium Ideapad 530S. Lenovo is also launching a Ryzen-powered gaming machine at E3.

03:53 AM BST – Even Huawei is now an AMD partner, showing off their Ryzen laptop. It is called the Matebook D, a 14-inch FHD laptop with a Ryzen 5 2500U.

AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2

03:57 AM BST – Jim Anderson returns to the stage to talk about Ryzen CPUs. He passes it on to James Prior to discuss gaming on an AMD system.

03:58 AM BST – James comparing Intel and AMD gaming PCs playing Far Cry 5 side-by-side.

03:59 AM BST – Now James is comparing Intel and AMD rendering using KeyShot.

04:00 AM BST – Jim Anderson starts talking about his favourite processor: the AMD Threadripper and announces the second generation Threadripper CPU aka Heavy Metal.

04:02 AM BST – 12nm Zen+ technology. Has all the 2nd Gen Ryzen features. Now has 32-Cores and 64-threads.

04:03 AM BST – Release Date is Q3 2018 Launch. Uses the exact same TR4 socket as first generation Threadripper. So users do not need to buy a new motherboard.

04:04 AM BST – Shows off both lidded and delidded CPU. Jim then shows a live demonstration of the CPU working using Blender vs an Intel CPU.

04:06 AM BST – 32-Core/64-Thread CPU runs on air cooler. No delidding required.

04:07 AM BST – All press attendees get their limited edition Threadripper Heavy Metal…..T-shirt.

AMD Radeon Graphics Architecture Roadmap

04:09 AM BST – Next-Gen NAVI on 7nm+, approximately 2020. Expect 7nm Vega for 2018 and 7nm NAVI for 2019.

04:10 AM BST – Radeon Instinct Vega 7nm announcement.

04:14 AM BST – Using Cinema 4D, they demonstrate live ray-tracing using this new Radeon Instinct.

04:19 AM BST – Dr. Lisa Su shows off the Radeon 7nm GPU, promises to bring it to gamers soon. 7nm VEGA is sampling now, launching 2H 2018.

04:20 AM BST – 7nm CPUs are going well too. Silicon now in labs, shows off AMD Epyc 2nd Generation on 7nm. Zen 2 EPYC processors are launching in 2019, sampling in 2H 2018.

04:21 AM BST – Dr. Lisa Su says thanks and ends the press conference.

