AMD Confirms RX 5700 XT Will be a Long-Term Branding

The release of the AMD Radeon RX 5700 (XT) graphics cards has so far proven to be highly popular with both fans and critics as many look to make them part of their system. Largely thanks to the comparatively affordable prices they have released at. Admittedly, Nvidia may still have the edge in top-end performance, but AMD arguably has the best in the ‘bang for buck’ stakes.

The release of the graphics card was, however, yet another strange choice of inconsistent branding by AMD. In a report via PCGamesN, however, Team Red has confirmed that the branding used for this card will form the platform for the next 5-10 years of releases.

AMD Confirms Branding Identity

So, you might at this point be wondering what this means? Well, as above, AMD has been jumping around a little in terms of their more recent graphics card names.

We had the 4XX series, then AMD jumped on Vega, then went to the 5XX, then the Radeon VII, and have now (finally) landed onto 5700 for this release. In terms of consistency… well, there is none!

Radeon brand manager Scott Herkelman has, however, confirmed that they fully intend to stick with this current branding for the foreseeable future.

“If you look over the last four or five years. I think people have been very confused on how our stack lines up – you know, Vega 64, Vega 56, even Radeon VII – we want to clean that up going forward. So if you look at the 5700 XT, we’re going to make this a consistent model naming scheme for the next five to 10 years.”

What Can We Expect?

Well, it seems more than likely (almost certain, pending confirmation) that the 5700 is just the first of what will be a 5XXX graphics card series. This would, therefore, imply that the next releases will be a 6XXX range and so forth.

So, while it might not sound like a major point, it does give many people some solid ideas as to what to expect in the future. Specifically, that AMD has confirmed a branding structure that they plan to stick to for a good time to come!

What do you think? Which was your favourite AMD branding? – Let us know in the comments!