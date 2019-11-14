AMD Confirms the Pro 5000M Series Mobile GPUs

Last month we began hearing rumours that as part of upcoming (and further) AMD releases, Team Red was preparing to launch their mobile GPUs based upon what will undoubtedly and ultimately form the 5XXX series of graphics cards.

In terms of desktop models, we have a pretty good idea that both the 5500 and 5300 will be hitting the market in the near future. In a report via Videocardz, however, AMD has decided to first come out swinging with the mobile variants of these cards which are set to first feature within MacBook Pro systems.

AMD Radeon Pro 5500M and 5300M

Despite these being mobile versions (which are traditionally always notably weaker than the desktop varieties) AMD is keen to emphasise that they will pack some serious gaming grunt.

Yes, their (reported) specifications are not exactly mind-blowing. You will note, however, that as a whole they do (at least on paper) seem to have more than enough going for them to be genuinely solid options not just for MacBooks, but even laptop manufacturers.

What Does AMD Have to Say?

“AMD Radeon™ Pro 5000M series mobile GPUs are built upon the all-new AMD RDNA architecture. Designed from the ground up for superior performance, scalability and power efficiency. The new GPUs include up to 8GB of high-speed GDDR6 memory with up to 192 GB/s memory bandwidth . Double the bandwidth of GDDR5. And also deliver up to 4.0 TFLOPS of single-precision floating-point (FP32) performance. The GPUs are optimized for today’s top professional content creation applications and compute-intensive image rendering workloads. Delivering breathtaking, ultra-smooth, high-framerate visuals on the MacBook Pro Retina display. Today’s high-end creative professionals want the freedom to bring their ideas to life in the office or on the road. Without technology getting in their way. The Radeon™ Pro 5000M series GPUs provide MacBook Pro users with the horsepower and unmatched visual fidelity. Allowing them to focus on unleashing their creativity and delivering amazing results. AMD Radeon™ Pro 5000M products join the AMD Radeon™ RX 5500 series graphics products announced in October 2019. AMD Radeon™ RX 5500M gaming GPUs and the new AMD Radeon™ RX 5300M gaming GPUs are expected to be available in systems from other notebook manufacturers this quarter.”

What Do We Think?

The mobile series clearly indicates that AMD is both ready and willing to give the mobile market a crack. A market that is currently heavily (if not totally) dominated by Nvidia. Especially in the ‘gaming’ stakes.

Yes, the AMD 5300M and 5500M may not have the beating of Nvidia. They will, however, likely come in at a comparatively much lower cost. If nothing else, it will give manufacturers such as MSI and ASUS (companies who are already expressing interest in the AMD mobile CPU platform) something to think about!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!