AMD Confirms the Ryzen 5 3500 but You’ll Likely Never Own One

We have to admit that it has become increasingly difficult to know if AMD has technically completed its 3rd-generation Ryzen desktop releases. I mean, with the 3950X we do seem to (relatively speaking) be there. We have, however, also heard rumors that a 3750X may also be on the way. In short, AMD hasn’t seemingly drawn any line under the 3XXX range and, as such, we’re not going to either.

In a report via TechSpot, however, there is at least one more processor that AMD has recently confirmed on their SKU listings. The bad news, however, is that this will likely never see a consumer-level release.

AMD Ryzen 3500

The AMD Ryzen 3500 is essentially believed to be a standard 3600 without multithreading enabled. With its existence being pretty much known (but not confirmed) AMD has, however, finally admitted that the 3500 is real and is out there.

There is though, a catch. Namely that this processor is only being provided to OEM partners. In other words, a retail desktop release doesn’t seem likely at all.

“We are offering the AMD Ryzen 5 3500 processor to OEM partners and channels in certain regions. This processor will enable our partners to take full advantage of AMD’s most advanced CPU platform, offering powerful gaming and high-speed productivity performance, with a support of industry leading PCIe 4.0, AMD’s Precision Boost Overdrive and Ryzen Master Utility.”

What Do We Think?

With the consumer level AMD 3rd-generation Ryzen processors (generally) starting with the 3500X, to be honest, this is a more than solid starting point for any consumer. Particularly since you can pick one up (at the time of writing) for the relatively benign figure of £150.

Are we disappointed that this 3500 won’t be retailed? Perhaps a little. Then again based on what we can tell about it, it doesn’t seem that AMD saw any point to it and, at least on that level, they may be right.

So, be content to know that a Ryzen 3500 does exist. Just don’t ever plan on actually getting one!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!