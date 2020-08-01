AMD Desktop Market Share Nears 50/50 Split With Intel

With the launch of the Ryzen platform back in 2017, AMD has been making remarkable inroads into the CPU desktop market that has (since around 2007) been massively dominated by Intel. There is, of course, a good reason for this. Put simply, the Ryzen platform (1st to 3rd gen) have all been pretty much universally awesome!

Following the latest figures released by CPUBenchmark, however, it seems almost certain, presuming that the current trend continues, that AMD is set to hit at least a 50/50 desktop market share split before the end of this year.

AMD Desktop Market Share

Based on the figures updated for August 1st, Team Red currently has (in the CPU desktop market aspect) a 48.9% market share. Given that prior to the launch of the 1st-gen Ryzen platform this was at an all-time low of 23.4%, it clearly highlights just how successful the processor range has been. Not only in terms of market reception but through the far more important aspect of people simply choosing AMD over Intel for their next upgrade or system build.

What Do We Think?

It’s hard to deny that if this trend continues, particularly with the launch of the Ryzen 4000 series expected around September this year, AMD should (for the first time in 15 years) see a desktop CPU market dominance over Intel. More so though, we’re probably only in the realms of merely ‘thousands’ of Intel owners having to make the swap before we see (likely within the next month or two) a perfect 50/50 split!

Put simply, had you suggested this back in early 2017, everyone would have laughed at you. I guess nobody’s laughing now though. Well, maybe long term fans of AMD.

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!