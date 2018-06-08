AMD Details 32 Core Threadripper 2 Processors

AMD Threadripper 2 Uses Zen+ 12nm Dies

During their recent event at Computex, AMD covered a lot of new ground. On top of revealing more APU and GPU plans, the major announcement was new CPUs. Following the release of Threadripper last year, AMD is following up with an even more devastating release. For the refresh coming later this year, AMD is promising a Threadripper 2. Following the live event, we now have more information from AMD to share.

First up, the most important upgrade is booting the core counts to 32 cores and 64 threads. This doubles what Threadripper offered and matches their enterprise EPYC offerings. Threadripper already featured deactivated cores but Threadripper 2 will activate them. This is because AMD is using 12nm Zepplin dies, with Threadipper natural containing 4 sets of 8 cores. However, the PCIe slot and DDR4 channels are not increased. The 2 new modules will have to use Infinity Fabric to connect to outside world via the 2 main modules.

Threadrippper TDP Bumped to 250W

Due to the increase in core counts, clock speeds are down as well. The base clock is now down to 3.0 GHz and the boost clock is unknown. However, it is unlikely to hit the same 4.0 GHz of current Threadripper. Furthermore, the TDP is also increased to 250W to account for the extra cores. This necessitates the use of new X399 based motherboards to handle the increased load. On good thing is that the 250W rating is conservative. Most workloads should be lower in terms of power draw.

With Threadripper 2, AMD is reaching even more into the workstation territory. This allows customers to get into the AMD ecosystem without having to go to EPYC for higher core counts. Combined with minor architecture tweaks in Zen+ 12nm, it will give more performance than ever. With Intel also pushing higher core counts, it looks like the consumer multithreaded revolution may finally be coming in force.