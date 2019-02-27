AMD Introduces the Oasis Demo for Radeon FreeSync 2 HDR

Showcasing Radeon Technology

AMD is releasing a new demo called ‘Oasis’, which showcases Radeon video card capabilities. Namely, FreeSync 2 HDR and low framerate compensation (LFC).

The demo is built in Unreal Engine 4 and supports HDR10. Furthermore, it is large being 5.4GB in size and needless to say, requires compatible hardware to run.

Aside from a FreeSync 2 compatible video card, users also need an HDR10 compatible display. It is also necessary to have Windows 10 with the October 2018 update (version 1809) with the latest Radeon drivers. In case you do not have this hardware, see the video below for a quick preview in video form.

AMD emphasizes that this is simply a tech demo and not meant as a benchmark. I.E. it is not meant to be a tool with which to compare products with.

According to PC Gamer who has tried the demo first-hand, users will be able to tweak various settings prior to running it. It appears very similar to UL Benchmark‘s 3DMark except set in a lush, fantastical landscape.

Where Can I Download the Oasis Demo?

Surprisingly, AMD did not provide any public download links yet but it should show up on multiple mirrors later on. We will update this article once or if it becomes available.

AMD also mentions that they will be using this demo to showcase the features publicly. Most likely in stores where Radeon hardware is sold or in trade shows.