AMD Adrenalin 20.11.1 – Game Ready For Godfall and Dirt 5

AMD graphics card owners, with a number of major PC gaming releases just on the horizon, it’s that time again where if you’re planning on dipping into some AAA-action, updating your GPU driver would probably be a good idea if you want all of those game ready optimizations. Well, following the release of Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition 20.11.1, while we appreciate that it can be a chore, it’s time to flex those update muscles!

AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition 20.11.1

Update Notes:

DIRT 5™

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla™

Godfall™ Using Radeon™ Software Adrenalin 2020 edition 20.11.1, a Radeon™ RX 5700 XT GPU offers on average 7% better FPS performance in Godfall (DX12) on the High setting, vs. the previous driver iteration, Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 edition 20.10.1. RS-348 Call of Duty®: Black Ops Cold War



Known Issues:

Enhanced Sync may cause a black screen to occur when enabled on some games and system configurations. Any users who may be experiencing issues with Enhanced Sync enabled should disable it as a temporary workaround.

Performance Metrics Overlay and the Performance Tuning tab incorrectly report higher than expected idle clock speeds on Radeon RX 5700 series graphics products. Performance and power consumption are not impacted by this incorrect reporting.

Modifying the HDMI Scaling slider may cause FPS to become locked to 30.

Where Can I Download This New Driver?

As always, if you already have AMD Adrenalin 2020 Edition installed, then a quick check should prompt you to download the latest version. If it doesn’t, however, then you can learn more (and manually download it) via the link here!

So, if you are planning on a little Dirt 5, Assassins Creed Valhalla, or Godfall, make sure you get the latest AMD drivers! They could make a big difference!

What do you think? How often do you update your GPU drivers? – Let us know in the comments!