AMD Launches New Ryzen Embedded R1305G & R1102G CPUs

AMD has over the last couple of years, slowly but surely, been starting to take a keen and fresh look at their embedded CPU designs. Largely thanks to their highly popular Ryzen platform which have (unless you’ve been hiding under a technological rock) been a huge hit with desktop consumers.

With the launch of two new processor designs, however, AMD has some fresh products coming onto the market with a keen emphasis on low-power consumption. A major factor for mini-PC designs!

AMD Ryzen Embedded R1305G & R1102G

With the R1305G coming with a 1.5/2.8GHz base/boost clock speed, they’re clearly not exactly to performers. When you consider, however, that this processor only requires around 8-10W TDP, it’s pretty impressive that they’ve managed to squeeze this level of performance out of it!

The main focus of these Ryzen embedded processor designs is towards the mini-PC market. An area that has seen some significant growth in the last few years.

What Does AMD Have to Say?

“The AMD Ryzen Embedded R1000 family now includes two new processors designed for efficient power envelopes, the Ryzen Embedded R1102G and R1305G processors. The new processors scale from 6 up to 10 watts of TDP respectively, while also giving customers the ability to reduce system costs with less memory DIMMS and lower power requirements. With this low power envelope, these embedded processors give customers the ability to create fanless systems, opening new markets that can leverage the high-performance Ryzen Embedded processors.”

For more information, you can check out their official website via the link here!

What Do We Think?

While it’s never exactly the most exciting aspect of processor designs, mini-PCs are getting more and more popular. As such, manufacturers are desperate for new and (relatively) fast designs and, better still, those that can operate on incredibly low TDP requirements.

With these two new processors expected to launch this March, you can expect to see these to feature in systems in the very near future!

What do you think? Do you own a mini-PC? – Let us know in the comments!