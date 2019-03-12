AMD Makes Big Gains In Laptop Market Share

AMD Laptop Market Share Soars

Having reviewed a number of laptops here at eTeknix, I have often commented that I am more than a little disappointed that I don’t see more based on AMD processor technology.

With the launch of the 2nd-generation of Ryzen last year, however, we saw something on the market that we hadn’t seen for years. Namely, a processor with a decent performing APU graphics adaptor. As such, while I fully acknowledged that their market share was low, I did expect this to increase in 2018.

Well, it seems that my suspicions were right as in a report via PCGamesN, AMD has nearly doubled its laptop market share percentage over the last 12-months.

Why The Increase?

Well, as above, the APU style integrated graphics adaptor is probably a partial reason. This does, after all, allow for manufacturers to simply pay for 1 processor and essentially get a relatively decent graphics option thrown in for free. It seems, however, that another reason might be Intel’s issue in simply meeting demand.

This has, however, seen AMD increase their market share from 9.8% to 15.8%. A pretty substantial gain by any standards!

Intel Supply Woes!

It is largely believed that the increase in AMDs market share has predominantly been let by Intel’s supply issues. Put simply, it’s been well documented that the company is struggling to meet the chipset demand for their processors. As such, with supplies limited, it’s hardly surprising that AMD is being seen as a good (and probably less expensive) option for many.

What do you think? Do you own a laptop? Is it AMD or Intel powered? – Let us know in the comments!