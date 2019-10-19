AMD May Be Preparing a Ryzen 7 3750X Processor Release

With the exception of the upcoming Threadripper processors, you may have been forgiven for thinking that AMD was pretty much done in terms of their 3rd-generation releases. It seems, however, that Team Red may have at least one more Ryzen 7 release on the horizon.

In a report via TechPowerUp, an online listing citing an AMD Ryzen 7 3750X processor has appeared that could prove to be a very interesting (and highly-tempting) middle ground performer.

AMD Ryzen 7 3750X Processor

If indeed, AMD is planning on releasing a 3750X processor, then it could prove to be a very popular decision. While the existing 3700X is a more than excellent processor, there is quite a notable (and significant) performance gap between itself and the higher-tier 3800X. As such, if AMD is potentially looking to find a middle-ground (in terms of performance and price) then consumers looking to upgrade to the 3rd-generation Ryzen releases will have (arguably) one of the most tempting options on their hands here with the 3750X.

What Do We Think?

In terms of price point, while the gap between the 3700X and 3800X isn’t exactly huge (around £50-£80) it is large enough to find a good compromise point. If you couldn’t quite stretch to the £374.99 price of the 3800X, perhaps you could settle on something around £330-£350.

In terms of exactly how good this 3750X could be, however, from that point we get firmly into the realms of speculation. The one thing that most seem to agree upon, however, is that it’s likely that this release will use the 105w TDP (of the 3800X) than the 65w (of the 3700X).

At this point though, we’re simply going to have to wait and see if AMD confirms this release to be true. If it is, however, this could well prove to be the best Ryzen release to date!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!