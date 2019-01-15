AMD And Microsoft Reported Working To Improve Threadripper

AMD Threadripper

In terms of brute force multi-tasking processor power, there is little out there at the moment which competes with the AMD Threadripper. There has, however, been something of an issue. Specifically in getting the best out of both this and the Epyc processors on Windows systems. This is clearly a problem. Particularly on the amazingly powerful Threadripper 2990WX.

In a report via BitTech, however, both companies have reportedly entered into a partnership. A partnership which will be looking to help provide a solution to this.

What’s The Problem?

Under AMD’s high-performance multicore processors non-uniform memory access (NUMA) is this has caused an ‘error’ triggered by the Windows scheduler. An error which essentially reduces its performance. It was found (with a workaround software tool) that many applications could potentially work twice as fast. Clearly a significant amount of performance boost.

What Does This Mean?

Well, assuming that both AMD and Microsoft can find a solution, the short answer is faster performance. This will, of course, only apply to particular application processes. As most will agree though, any hidden potential is always a bonus, even if this potential is currently locked due to a Windows issue.

A Fix?

Until the fix is applied, however, users of Windows on 32-core Threadripper or Epyc chips are still advised to use the ‘fan made’ workaround. It’s not perfect. It is, however, a working temporary solution. Better than nothing, right?

What do you think? Do you own a Threadripper processor? How do you feel about its performance? In addition, how quickly do you think they can release the fix? – Let us know in the comments!