AMD Offers Free ‘Boot Kit’ to help Struggling Ryzen 3000 Owners

While the launch of the AMD Ryzen 3000 processors has so far proven to be hugely successful, there are a number of users who are having some significant problems getting their processor to work. Specifically, those who own older B450/X470 motherboards which didn’t include the latest BIOS updates.

In a report via DSOGaming, however, AMD is offering qualifying users the temporary loan of a free ‘boot kit’ to help them get their motherboards updated so that they will work.

AMD Offers Free ‘Boot Kit’ To Ryzen 3000 Owners

The ‘boot kit’ includes an AMD Athlon 200GE Processor and some thermal paste. Utilising this, users have a working processor that they can use to update the BIOS. They can then re-install their Ryzen 3000 processor to the motherboard and (all going well) have it working.

AMD has said:

“Once you have submitted your claim for a processor loan boot kit, AMD will require pictures of your 3rd Gen Ryzen™ Desktop Processor and AMD Socket AM4 400 Series motherboard, which clearly shows the model numbers and unique serial numbers as well as a copy of the purchase invoice(s) to authorize the request. Additionally, a summary or copy of communication with the motherboard manufacturer is requested. To indicate why support from the Original Design Manufacturer (ODM) is not suitable. Once the RMA request is approved, the AMD Athlon 200GE processor will be sent with pre-paid return shipping. The processor is provided as a temporary loan to you for the sole purpose of updating the BIOS. And must be returned within 10 business days of receipt. It is not necessary to return the provided thermal solution.”

What Do We Think?

AMD is clearly only offering this ‘boot kit’ to those who really need it. As such, you have more than a few boxes to tick before qualifying. They are not, after all, just going to give these out willy-nilly!

Admittedly, I’m not personally aware of this being too large an issue. In fairness, most who own older motherboards looking to make the upgrade would probably already know to update the BIOS first. For those new to the Ryzen market, however, who were probably blissfully unaware that this could be a problem, it’s nice to see what AMD does have a solution for you!

For more information on how to claim your boot kit, you can check out the official website here!

What do you think? Have you upgraded to a Ryzen 3000 processor? Did you have any problems with your motherboard? – Let us know in the comments!