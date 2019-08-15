AMD Radeon 5700 XT Custom Prices Don’t Look Competitive!

Although, strictly speaking, the custom AIB partner 5700 XT graphics cards haven’t yet been released, a number of reviews have already gone live and, in addition, listings have started to appear on a number of retail websites. With them all (or at least mostly) set to launch in the next 4 weeks, we will finally get a clearer idea as to just how much improvements have been made and, perhaps more importantly, how much extra this premium will cost when compared to the AMD reference models.

Following a number of models going live on various UK retail websites, however, we do have some indications as to how much they will cost and, quite frankly, I’m not sure that this is entirely good news.

AMD Custom 5700 XT Prices Go Live

So, starting with Overclockers.co.uk. We can see that they have both a Sapphire Pulse and ASUS ROG Strix available for preorder. While the former is £439.99, the ASUS model is priced at £499. Regardless of your opinion of the former, the latter is almost certainly a lot higher than many would’ve expected.

Moving onto Scan.co.uk, while their pulse model is comparatively £15 less expensive, they do also have some PowerColor models. The base ‘Red Dragon’ model is £408.98 which is a little bit closer to what we were hoping. Again, however, their more premium release (the Red Devil) is in the £450 area.

Put simply, if this is any indication, it seems that the vast majority of custom AMD Radeon 5700 XT cards are going to cost between £420-£500. A price that’s around 20-30% higher than the base reference models. So, what’s the big deal here? Well, quite frankly, we think this is too expensive!

What Do We Think?

The AMD Radeon 5700 XT’s logical competitor is the Nvidia 2070 (and Super). Therefore, in terms of price, these figures show that the AMD models are going to be a lot closer to those Nvidia cards than many would’ve liked. You can, for example, get a Nvidia 2070 Super for around £520. Comparatively speaking, that’s not a lot more money for a significantly stronger graphics card. Taking it a step further, non-Super 2070s are seeing sales push prices around £450-£500. A card that, at the very least, is on par with most 5700 XT releases. One that also has fewer problems in terms of noise and temperatures.

As such, quite frankly, it’s looking very much like the vast majority of these custom 5700 XT cards are a little too expensive for their own good. I just can’t help but feel that if I was in the market for a new graphics card, that Nvidia (bizarrely) would seem to be the more attractive price point!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!