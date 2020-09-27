AMD Radeon 6000 GPU Specifications Get Listed

With AMD confirming that they will officially launch their latest graphics card designs in October this year, there is clearly a lot of anticipation surrounding them and, perhaps more specifically, how they will manage to stack up against the newly released Nvidia 3XXX series. Following a report via Videocardz, however, a leak reportedly coming from Newegg insider (a blog page on the retailer’s website) has reportedly listed specifications from at least three of the upcoming graphics card designs!

AMD Radeon RX 6000 Graphics Cards

The three GPUs listed include the 6700 XT, the 6800 XT, and the presumable flagship 6900 XT. While the details revealed are clearly open to more than a little speculation, it does seemingly confirm a number of factors that had been previously speculated.

For example, we can see VRAM configurations largely in line with previous rumors we’ve head as well as further confirmation that AMD has officially dropped HBM2 memory in favor of GDDR6. While there is no mention of boost clock speeds, the information does also suggest (rather unusually) that all three GPUs will have a base clock speed of 1500MHz.

What Do We Think?

In a nutshell? Take this information with a colossally huge grain of salt! There is absolutely nothing confirming that these specifications are correct and, if we’re being honest, they could’ve very easily had just been guessed at. Put simply, if we were to throw together a ‘fake’ list of specifications, it wouldn’t be far removed from what we can see here.

If true, however, then of the three, the 6900 XT certainly seems to pack the best potential for giving Nvidia a few headaches. Given that these graphics cards will formally be confirmed and launched on October 28th, however, we don’t have long to wait now before we find out for certain!

