AMD Radeon 6900 XT 3000MHz Clock Limit Confirmed

The AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT is set, all going well, to officially launch on December 8th, and, based on the information provided so far, it seems that this new and upcoming GPU is pretty well set to be the most powerful graphics card around. Yes, even better than the Nvidia 3090! – With such potential on offer, however, the 6900 XT is clearly already falling under the gaze of overclockers looking to push its already high specs as hard and far as possible.

Following a Twitter post by user ‘@patrickschur_‘, however, it seems that while there is some legroom to pushing those already pretty hefty base clock speeds higher, AMD does indeed has a built-in maximum limit of 3000 MHz.

The RX 6800 XT is limited to 2800 MHz… but not the RX 6900 XT. 😈 pic.twitter.com/mw0udx9rqp — Patrick Schur (@patrickschur_) November 29, 2020

AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT

We should firstly note that this news isn’t exactly surprising to us. Pretty much every modern AMD graphics card (I stand to be corrected) has built-in clock speed limits that effectively say to the user ‘this far and no further’. – So, at least in theory, the best any overclocker will be able to get out of this GPU will be 3000 MHz. Well, unless they find a means to bypass it which, while not impossible, has reportedly not been achieved yet on any Radeon 6000 GPU despite a lot of tinkering with the settings.

What Do We Think?

Given that the base boost frequency of the AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT is already a pretty substantially high 2250 MHz, pushing it to 3000 MHz clearly still represents a very interesting proposition. When it comes to the overclocking community, however, it does largely tend to boil down to wanting to take technology to its absolute limit and, as such, while this GPU almost certainly still has potential to go even higher than that, it’s going to take someone pretty clever to find a means to ‘patch’ this limit out.

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!