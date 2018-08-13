AMD Radeon Pro WX 8200 -The Best Budget Workstation GPU?

AMD Radeon Pro WX 8200 -Said To Be The Best Workstation GPU For Under $1000

In terms of gaming graphics cards, we’re not expecting AMD to release anything new until at least Summer 2019. In truth, this is a little disappointing. Given how the 580 and Vega range failed to really hold ground with Nvidia we had hoped that something new might have been on the way sooner. With Nvidia set to launch their brand new 20XX this month as well, in terms of gaming graphics cards, there’s not a lot to be excited about from team red.

In a report via Videocardz though, AMD has just revealed the Radeon Pro WX 8200. A workstation graphics card that they claim is the most powerful performer for under $1000.

Well, They Would Say That Wouldn’t They!

In fairness, this claim has been made by AMD themselves. Not us. I thought I’d just make that clear now before we’re accused of any bias. In fairness, we don’t tend to see many workstation specific graphics cards and as such it can be difficult to quantify such claims.

For those unaware, these are graphics cards specifically designed for work rather than play. Think of AutoCAD rather than Crysis.

Features!

High Bandwidth Cache Controller (HBCC): The Radeon™ Pro WX 8200 graphics card’s state-of-the-art memory system removes the capacity limitations of traditional GPU memory, letting creators and designers work with much larger, more detailed models and assets in real time.

Enhanced Pixel Engine: The “Vega” GPU architecture’s enhanced pixel engine lets creators build more complex worlds without worrying about GPU limitations, increasing efficiency by batching related work into the GPU’s local cache to process them simultaneously. New “shade once” technology ensures only pixels visible in the final scene are shaded.

Error Correcting Code (ECC) Memoryiii: Helps guarantee the accuracy of computations by correcting any single or double-bit error resulting from naturally occurring background radiation.

When Is It Out?

We expect AMD to release the Radeon Pro WX 8200 in early September. For those of you looking for a new workstation GPU, for less than $1000, this looks like a solid option in what can be a very expensive market.

What do you think?