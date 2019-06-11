AMD Radeon RX 5700 Graphics Cards Unveiled at E3

They’ve been a long time coming, but the new AMD graphics cards are finally on the horizon. Featuring their new RDNA architecture, which promises lower power consumption and higher performance. Can AMD finally take the wind out of Nvidia and get some competition going to benefit PC gamers everywhere? Well, I’m guessing yes, they can, but by how much is yet to be seen.

What a wonderful day at #E3 talking about our third-gen @AMDRyzen and brand new @Radeon 5700 series!! Special thanks to @geoffkeighley and our phenomenal partners @Ubisoft @unity3d @GearboxOfficial @CoalitionGears for joining us for the best in PC gaming!! pic.twitter.com/BiJgVWTbk9 — Lisa Su (@LisaSu) June 11, 2019

7nm

The biggest selling point here is the smallest “component” of these cards. AMD are pushing 7nm pretty hard on both their new GPUs as well as their upcoming Ryzen 3rd Gen CPUs. This is what should hopefully give them the efficiency edge to compete better with Nvidia (and Intel) when it comes to performance per watt figures. Although the RX 5700 XT is expected to pull 225W, which is a bit higher than we expected (hoped for).

The GPUs

There are three cards launching, ranging from $379 for the RX5700 to the top XT 50th model for $499. The RX 5700 XT is said to compete with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070, while the more affordable RX 5700 will tackle the RTX 2060.

Radeon RX 5700 XT 50th Anniversary Edition – $499

AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT – $449

Radeon RX 5700 – $379

All cards support DisplayPort 1.4, and Display Stream Compression for 8K60Hz HDR and 4K144Hz HDR. You can expect 8GB of GDDR6, running at 14 Gbps, and the usual bank of AMD favourite features; TrueAudio, FreeSync, VSR, Vulkan, etc.

AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT 50th Anniversary

Compute Units: 40

Game Frequency: Up to 1830 MHz

Boost Frequency: Up to 1980 MHz

Base Frequency: Up to 1680 MHz

Stream Processors: 2560

AMD Radeon RX5700