AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT Specifications Leak

With the formal confirmation of the AMD Radeon RX 5700 specification expected in the coming weeks (if not days), many are expecting big things from the next graphics card range release from Team Red. The main talking point, however, is clearly just how well this is going to stack up against the Nvidia 20XX range released late last year.

Well, following a leak via Videocardz, while we may not have a definitive answer, we do at least have a very strong indication as the full performance specifications have appeared.

Specification

In terms of outright specification, the Radeon RX 5700 XT appears to be a very solid performer. The main key point, however, is how these figures stack up against previous graphics card releases?

Well, it seems that in a nutshell, this new graphics card will roughly perform around 35%-37% faster than the previous RX 590. A very basic comparison would therefore suggest that in comparison to Nvidia, this will fall somewhere between the 2060 and 2070. With the former likely being the much closer of the two.

Is That Good Enough?

We should note that there is a lot of speculation going on with the leak of these specifications. As such, we’d suggest you take any conclusions with a pinch of salt at least until official benchmarks start appearing. I can not, however, pretend that based on what we can ascertain so far, that I wasn’t hoping for something a little better.

The AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT is shaping up to be a very solid mid-tier graphics card. As above though, I can’t pretend that I didn’t hope it stacked up against the higher end of the 20XX tree.

