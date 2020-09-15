AMD Radeon RX 6000 Big Navi RDNA Looks Awesome!

Nvidia brings a new card out and everyone remarks how innovative and gorgeous their founder’s edition looks. Then AMD usually follows up with some noisy blower card. OK, that’s not entirely true, but it’s certainly a theme that has happened to some extent. AMD has always been behind when it comes to designing a really nice cooler, and it’d be left to brands like Sapphire to give us something… cooler.

Fortunately, it looks like that is all changing, as AMD reveals the Radeon RX 6000 design. This isn’t a custom AIB card either, but the actual reference design. The dual-slot card features a triple axial fan design, with a really aggressive-looking impeller design. In short, it looks like it’s designed to shift some serious air flow.

While I’m not being all doom and gloom here, I’m not, AMD cards do tend to run a bit warmer than Nvidia, so it’s good to see them put a hefty cooler on here.

The card is said to be around 30cm long, and the aluminium fin-stack heatsink runs the entire length of the card too. Not unlike the Radeon VII, albeit we’re expecting this card to be a LOT faster, run a lot cooler and hopefully be a lot less noisy than that model.

The card features a pair of DisplayPorts, a single HDMI, and a USB C port, which is interesting as Nvidia has just removed that port from their cards.

What’s really fun is that AMD actually partnered with Epic Games to reveal the card design in Fortnite. Not a game I care for myself, but a good PR move from the red team for sure.

As for the price, release date, performance, features, and anything else? Well that remains to be seen, but we expect AMD will start talking about all that very soon. Stay tuned!

