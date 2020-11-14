AMD Radeon RX 6800 May Be the Overclocking King

We are less than a week away until the first Radeon 6000 graphics cards release and, based on the figures AMD themselves provided, in terms of gaming they look like a pretty sweet proposition. It seems, however, that following a report via Twitter user ‘@CapFrameX’, they may also represent some amazing potential when it comes to overclocking!

AMD Radeon RX 6800

Following the release of overclocking testing on the AMD Radeon RX 6800, the figures show this graphics card achieving around an average of a 2500MHz clock speed while achieving an exceptionally reasonable temperature of just 63C. Now, admittedly, there is nothing to verify these results, and in addition, based on the temperature score, we suspect that this overclock test wasn’t run for particularly long (possibly less than a couple of minutes).

If accurate, however, it is indicative that in the hands of the right person, even the 6800 (not even the XT version) may be capable of rubbing shoulders with the Nvidia 3090 in terms of outright performance. And more so, potentially doing it without screaming for some advanced cooling solution. Incidentally, yes, ‘@CapFrameX’, confirmed that this was tested on the reference cooling solution with tweaks only applied to the fan curve (the speed to temperature ratio of the fans).

Big Navi clock speeds that make Nvidia cry…



➡️ 2532MHz average OC

➡️ 60° GPU core temp

➡️ stable! pic.twitter.com/nJzEbmzDtJ — CapFrameX (@CapFrameX) November 13, 2020

What Do We Think?

Ultimately, until official results are produced, this overclocking information should be taken with a grain of salt. It is, after all, not uncommon for AMD to apply some built-in restrictions on their graphics cards when it comes to manually boosting clock speeds and as such, while 2.5GHz may indeed be possible, keep a healthy dose of scepticism until this is confirmed by others.

If true, however, then we can’t wait to see what the 6800 XT or 6900 XT could potentially be capable of when pushed beyond their supplies specifications!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!