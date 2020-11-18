AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT Graphics Card Review

The wait is finally over, and honestly, I don’t think many of our readers have been this excited for a graphics card launch for quite some time. Not to dismiss Nvidia’s achievements, but it’s almost been a given that they’ll come out on top with their hardware in recent years. AMD has always been a bit of an underdog, and we love that too. However, this year, AMD seem pretty adamant that they’ve got a real contender on their hands. Can the RX 6800 XT really go head to head with the best Nvidia has to offer? Well, that’s what I aim to find out! Keep in mind, we’re not testing the top model here today, but the

AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT Graphics Card

The RX 6800 XT is pretty well equipped, featuring 72 Compute Units, and a total of 4608 Stream Processors. With a 2015 base GPU clock and a 2250 MHz boost clock, so it should be pretty swift when it comes to performance. You also get an impressive 16GB of GDDR6 memory over a 256-bit bus. However, the goodness doesn’t stop there, as you also get a 128GB of Infinity Cache, 72 Ray Accelerators, and 128 ROPs. For reference, the 6900XT has 80 CU, 5120 Stream Processors, and 80 Ray Accelerators. It seems then, Nvidia has reason to be worried and it’s called the 6800XT.

Features

Powered by AMD Radeon™ RX 6800 XT

RDNA™ 2 Architecture with Hardware Raytracing

High Performance 4K Gaming

AMD FidelityFX

Radeon™ Anti-Lag

Modern Display Technologies

PCI Express 4.0 Support

16GB GDDR6 256-bit memory interface

Features HDMIx1/ DisplayPortx2 /USB-Cx1

System power supply requirement: 750W

What AMD Had to Say