AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT Smart Access Memory (SAM) Review

1. Introduction 2. How We Test 3. Synthetic Benchmarks 4. Watch Dogs Legion 5. Dirt 5 6. Assassin's Creed Valhalla 7. Godfall 8. Deus Ex: Mankind Divided 9. Shadow of the Tomb Raider 10. Horizon Zero Dawn 11. Final Fantasy XV 12. Doom Eternal 13. Borderlands 3 14. Metro Exodus 15. Control 16. Far Cry New Dawn 17. Ghost Recon: Breakpoint 18. Wolfenstein Youngblood 19. Ray Tracing & DLSS 20. Final Thoughts 21. View All Pages

If you’ve been hyped for the new AMD graphics cards, we can certainly relate. The new cards are here, and we’ve just been busy testing the AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT. Check out our review of it right here! This feature will be a big spoiler for that review, but long story short, it’s a very good card.

Of course, there’s more to it than that, as this GPU can support AMD’s new Smart Access Memory (SAM) feature, so long as it’s paired with their latest 5000 series CPUs.

Smart Access Memory (SAM)

“In conventional Windows-based PC systems, processors can only access a fraction of graphics memory (VRAM) at once, limiting system performance.

With AMD Smart Access Memory, the data channel gets expanded to harness the full potential of GPU memory, utilizing the bandwidth of PCI Express to remove the bottlenecks and increase performance.” – AMD

AMD claims this can deliver up to 11% extra performance in select titles, and that’s quite a big improvement, especially if it can help in more demanding tests like 4K, ray tracing, etc.

Requirements

AMD 500 Series Motherboards

AMD Ryzen™ 5000 Series Processors

AMD Radeon™ RX 6000 Series Graphics*

What AMD Had to Say