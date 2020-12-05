AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT AotS Benchmark Leaks

Officially speaking, the AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT will not be released until December 8th. Given the specifications it reportedly packs, however, there are more than a few people out there curious to see just how good this graphics card really is, and, more specifically, how it will stack up against the best Nvidia currently has to offer.

Well, following a report via Videocardz, we may have one of our first best semi-independent indications of this as the Radeon RX 6900 XT has officially made an appearance on the AotS (Ashes of the Singularity) benchmarking list.

AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT

Now, as we have often said in the past regarding the AotS benchmark, while the results are certainly indicative, they shouldn’t be taken as gospel. Put simply, while AotS is still widely used, it’s not the most overly reliable benchmarking tool in terms of providing comparative results.

With that being said, however, while the results are debatable, it seems pretty clear that the AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT is going to be a top-level performer and will, at the very least, be competing with either the Nvidia 3080 or, quite possibly, the 3090.

Yes, it doesn’t quite top them in this list, but as above, the results are pretty damn close enough to suggest some kind of parity on offer here.

What Do We Think?

With the review embargo for the AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT set to expire in the very near future, rest assured we’re well prepared to tell you just how good (or bad) it is through our exceptionally extensive testing in both gaming and synthetic benchmarks. – As such, for the latest news surrounding this graphics card, be sure to keep an eye on our website and social media portals because let’s face it, we’re all curious to know just how potent this GPU is and, more so, whether AMD may finally be able to stake a claim at the top-end level of GPU design.

