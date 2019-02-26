AMD Updates Radeon Software With 19.2.3 APU Support

AMD Releases Radeon Software Adrenalin 2019 Edition 19.2.3 Beta Driver

As a hybrid company, AMD has both standalone and integrated graphics solutions. Ever since the AMD/ATI merger, the two parts have an interesting relationship. At launch, AMD has a different driver update schedule for Ryzen APU iGPUs compared to dGPUs though that may change. Just this week, the company is releasing a new update to Radeon Sofware with 19.2.3 beta optional drivers. This driver is one of those that provides updates for all support AMD GPUs.

As you might expect the new update provides full support for AMD Ryzen Mobile APUs with Vega graphics. Compared to launch drivers, performance is up 10% on average which is a very nice gain. In some specific eSports titles, performance is up 17%. Since eSports titles are popular casual games, this is a welcome update. Dirt Rally 2 also gets a mention with a 3% performance gain and support.

New Driver Provides Sizeable Performance Bump for Mobile APUs

In terms of fixes, the new driver brings, Battlefield V gets a fix for character outlines. More importantly, Zero RPM will work correctly and fan speeds curves appear to be more responsive to changes. Finally, loss of video when activating a fullscreen player application with FreeSync enabled is fixed. In terms of known issues, some mobile and hybrid systems are having issues with YouTube on Chrome. Also, beware that Radeon WattMan settings are not always being correctly saved. One long-standing bug is mouse lag when you have several displays but one is off.

Overall, the new beta driver brings some welcome fixes and support for APUs. For mobile users, AMD is hoping to bring a new update through OEMs at least twice a year. Users can also update the drivers themselves but run the risk of tweaking the performance profile out of sync with the OEM system design limits. Hopefully, this situation will continue to improve and users will have more frequent updates, at least quarterly. You can find the full release notes and download links HERE.