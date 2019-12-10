AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition Now Available

AMD has just unveiled its massive software update for Adrenalin. The new Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition brings a huge wave up feature updates that are sure to put a huge grin on any AMD users face. Features such as Radeon Boost, which can bring big performance improvements to fast-motion gameplay.

Then we have Integer Display Scaling, which Nvidia has had for a little while, so it’s nice to see AMD level that playing field too. There’s the new AMD Link mobile app, Image Sharpening, Radeon Anti Lag and so much more.

Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition

Aside from the new features, and there are plenty of them, the overall design is heavily changed too. A new interface for both desktop use and a revised in-game overlay that is a world better than they had before.

I love little features like the monitoring of your average framerates in each game. You can see where your performance is ahead or behind and address it accordingly. No doubt the new Anti Lag and Boost features will play a big part in this.

Radeon Boost – Delivers up to a 23 percent average performance boost during fast-motion gaming scenarios by dynamically reducing image resolution, increasing framerates and fluidity, and bolstering responsiveness with little to no perceptible change in image quality. Radeon

Delivers up to a 23 percent average performance boost during fast-motion gaming scenarios by dynamically reducing image resolution, increasing framerates and fluidity, and bolstering responsiveness with little to no perceptible change in image quality. Radeon Boost will be supported in numerous top games at launch, with additional titles added over time. AMD Link – Featuring an updated interface that matches the new desktop application look and feel, the AMD Link mobile application now allows users to take game streaming to mobile devices outside of their homes, enabling high-quality PC gameplay on phones or tablets from anywhere.

What AMD Had to Say

“With each RadeonTM Software release, we laser-focus on bringing innovative features gamers demand, significant performance improvements, and the ultimate in software stability and reliability,”

said Andrej Zdravkovic, corporate vice president of software development at AMD. “AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition takes gaming on RadeonTM graphics to the next level with breathtaking visual quality, faster performance, and a host of unique, must-have features that dramatically improve the overall user experience.”

Where do Download

Simply head on over to the AMD support page where you can download the new drivers/software. If you’re on an AMD system, don’t wait, this is a huge update for you all!