AMD Radeon VII 7nm Graphics Card Review

Oh my goodness, it’s that time at long flipping last. The AMD Radeon VII sample has finally landed at eTeknix HQ, and damn has it been a long wait. Such is the world of modern GPU reviews, were samples are a bit thin on the ground. Alas, it was worth the wait though, as it has been an age since we had a truly new AMD GPU in our hands, and I couldn’t be more excited.
Better Late Than Never, No Seriously
Being one of the last to the party does give me an advantage though. I’m not on launch drivers, plus games have been updated plenty since the card launched to better adapt to the card; one would hope, anyway. So chances are, this cards performance should look a bit better than if I tested it two months ago. Of course, other GPUs have also had updates since too. Either way, I can’t wait to see what it can do.
Features
As the first 7nm process in a consumer GPU, the Radeon VII does have some exciting things going on. At this point, it’s no secret that it’s been converted from a more workstation focused card to a consumer gaming card. However, this seems to be a technology stop-gap
- 7nm Process
- 16 GB HBM2 Memory
- 1TB/s Memory Bandwidth
- Radeon VR Ready Premium
- Radeon FreeSync Technology
- ReLive
- AMD PowerTun Technology
- Radeon Chill
- 60 Compute Units
- 1800 MHZ Peak Frequency
- 3840 Stream Processors
Specifications
What AMD Had to Say
“As the world’s first 7NM process graphics processor, Radeon VII has pushed the independent game graphics industry to an unprecedented level. The adoption of 16GB HBM2 memory allows the graphics card to cope with the current game industry’s most advanced and even the next few years of game effects on the memory requirements, the unprecedented 1TB / S bandwidth for ultra-high resolution textures, high dynamic effects and life-like role building The model can be presented to the player at the same time, and the user is also a real game world.”
