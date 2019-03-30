AMD Radeon VII 7nm Graphics Card Review

1. Introduction 2. Packaging 3. A Closer Look 4. How We Test 5. Synthetic Benchmarks 6. Shadow of the Tomb Raider 7. Deus Ex: Mankind Divided 8. Ghost Recon: Wildlands 9. Battlefield V 10. Metro Exodus 11. Far Cry New Dawn 12. The Division 2 13. Power, Temperatures and Acoustics 14. Overclocking 15. Final Thoughts 16. View All Pages

AMD Radeon VII

Oh my goodness, it’s that time at long flipping last. The AMD Radeon VII sample has finally landed at eTeknix HQ, and damn has it been a long wait. Such is the world of modern GPU reviews, were samples are a bit thin on the ground. Alas, it was worth the wait though, as it has been an age since we had a truly new AMD GPU in our hands, and I couldn’t be more excited.

Better Late Than Never, No Seriously

Being one of the last to the party does give me an advantage though. I’m not on launch drivers, plus games have been updated plenty since the card launched to better adapt to the card; one would hope, anyway. So chances are, this cards performance should look a bit better than if I tested it two months ago. Of course, other GPUs have also had updates since too. Either way, I can’t wait to see what it can do.

Features

As the first 7nm process in a consumer GPU, the Radeon VII does have some exciting things going on. At this point, it’s no secret that it’s been converted from a more workstation focused card to a consumer gaming card. However, this seems to be a technology stop-gap till we see the new Navicards in the not too distant future. The specifications of the card are promising though, so let’s jump in for a closer look.

7nm Process

16 GB HBM2 Memory

1TB/s Memory Bandwidth

Radeon VR Ready Premium

Radeon FreeSync Technology

ReLive

AMD PowerTun Technology

Radeon Chill

60 Compute Units

1800 MHZ Peak Frequency

3840 Stream Processors

Specifications

For in-depth specifications, please visit the official AMD page here.

What AMD Had to Say

“As the world’s first 7NM process graphics processor, Radeon VII has pushed the independent game graphics industry to an unprecedented level. The adoption of 16GB HBM2 memory allows the graphics card to cope with the current game industry’s most advanced and even the next few years of game effects on the memory requirements, the unprecedented 1TB / S bandwidth for ultra-high resolution textures, high dynamic effects and life-like role building The model can be presented to the player at the same time, and the user is also a real game world.”



