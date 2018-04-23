AMD Readies ‘Combat Crate’ CPU+GPU+Mobo Bundle

Gaming Combo Bundle from AMD and MSI

According to VideoCardz.com, AMD is partnering up with MSI to bundle a gaming kit called a “Combat Crate”. This kit already includes the Ryzen CPU, AM4 motherboard (courtesy of MSI) as well a a Radeon video card. The latter of course, is hard to come by these days due to massive demand from crypto-currency miners. If AMD intends to keep their “gamer-first” agenda, then making moves like releasing this bundle makes sense.

Besides, it is also a great way for them to unload previous gen hardware. With the second generation Ryzen processors out now, it will be harder to sell off the first generation units. That is without massive price cuts. With the Combat Crate, not only is AMD able to sell the first generation CPU, but the first generation motherboard as well.

What Hardware is in the AMD Combat Crate?

From the VideoCardz.com article, AMD bundles the kit with a Ryzen 7 1700. This is an 8-core, 16-threaded CPU running at 3.0GHz base clock which boosts up to 3.7GHz. Furthermore, this CPU comes with its own Wraith Spire heatsink, so it is ready to be used out of the box.

The motherboard and graphics card in the kit are from MSI. Specifically, a Radeon RX 580 Armor 8GB OC as well as an MSI B350 Tomahawk AM4 motherboard.

There is no pricing information available yet at this time, but it is definitely in the very affordable side of things. Especially considering the B350 Tomahawk is a budget motherboard and the Ryzen 7 1700 is now being phased out after the Ryzen 7 2700X release.