AMD Release Major Threadripper Announcement Video!

Just as I was beginning to wrap up for the day, AMD has dropped a major and unexpected bombshell and it’s huge! Therefore, I’ll ask that you forgive any typos or any other grammatical errors because, as always, we at eTeknix want to be the first to give you the hottest news around!

Following a Twitter post, AMD has formally announced details on the brand new 2nd generation Ryzen Threadripper processors! Trust me, you’re going to want to check this out!

Twitter Post!

In the post, which we have included below, AMD has formally revealed some major details about the upcoming Ryzen Threadripper processors. In it, they make a strong emphasis on the X for gaming and the WX for workstation computers. That, however, is just the icing on what they claim are some massively impressive performance figures.

Discover the all new 2nd Gen #Threadripper line-up featuring four new processor models all built on 12nm “Zen+” core architecture and tailored to the needs of @AMDCreators and gamers pic.twitter.com/Yu31yl0xBU — AMD Ryzen (@AMDRyzen) August 7, 2018

Cinebench World Record and Intel Beaten!

AMD has released specifications which they claim shows that the 2990WX (the flagship powerhouse of the series) has benchmarked as high as 51% higher than the Intel i9-7980XE processor! In addition, they are also claiming a World Record score on Cinebench of 4900. This, with a reportedly stock cooler attached.

Could AMD have finally beaten Intel to the true power station processor? They certainly seem to think so!

What Else Do We Know?

Given that this is an official announcement, it also ends a lot of the speculation and leaks we have seen in the last few days. We know that they’re going for new packaging and we also have confirmation of at least the US RRRP’s on launch.

We will, of course, update you as we hear more news, but if these benchmarks are to be believed, AMD might have just smashed this! We’re not saying it’s time to go crazy, but this is definitely major news to get excited over!

The only thing missing is a release date, but that will surely come soon! We wait with baited breath!

What do you think? Impressed with the benchmark figures? Do you plan to buy a Threadripper? – Let us know in the comments!