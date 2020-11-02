AMD Releases More Radeon 6000 Benchmarks on Ryzen 5000 CPUs

Following the launch of the Radeon RX 6000 graphics cards last week, AMD certainly hasn’t been shy in sharing gaming benchmarks that, if accurate, seem to suggest that Team Red may finally have found a way to take on the best that Nvidia has to offer. This even includes their brand new 30XX graphics cards!

Well, if you needed more reinforcement of that fact, and also just what a potent pairing they could make with Team Red’s new upcoming CPUs, following an update to their website, AMD has released even more gaming benchmarks that show both their Radeon 6000 GPUs and Ryzen 5900X CPU in action!

AMD Release MORE Gaming Benchmarks

Now, while there is clearly rather a lot of information to digest here, from the information provided, there are clearly two major points that can be taken. Firstly, that AMD is placing a pretty significant focus on 4K gaming performance which, as you might be aware, is nearly always the most taxing demand placed on any graphics card.

In other words, if you quite happily dwell in the realms of 1080p or 1440p gaming, these graphics cards are going to offer you everything you could want!

More so, however, as you continue to look through the charts, while there is a lot of back and forth between AMD and Nvidia, it seems pretty clear that, in something that will perhaps surprise many, the Radeon 6000 GPUs do largely appear to be at least as good as the very best Nvidia currently has on the market.

While AMD spent a lot of time telling us that ‘Big Navi’ was coming, it seems that the wait has been well worth it!

The good news does not, however, end there. Although it’s unclear exactly how much of a factor it played in these results, with the Ryzen 5000 series CPUs placing a significantly higher priority on single-core (gaming) performance, it seems pretty clear that this 5900X processor undoubtedly played a significantly big role in these FPS results that, when generally (and loosely) compared to Intel’s Comet Lake-S series, are notably higher than we usually see.

What Do We Think?

Make no bones about it, both the Ryzen 5000 processors and Radeon 6000 graphics cards are clearly very, very, potent in terms of what they can offer gamers. Who knows, by this time next year we may find ourselves in the somewhat unusual circumstance (particularly in regards to GPUs) where more and more consumers choose all AMD PC builds.

With them both set to release in November, however, rest assured we’ll be ready to bring you the results straight off our test bench!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!