AMD Roadmap Locks RDNA2 & Zen 3 7nm+ For 2020 Release

With the release of the latest AMD graphics cards and 3rd-generation Ryzen processors, Team Red has really started to give its competition something to think about. In terms of their 7nm designs, however, they are arguably much further ahead of the curve of both Intel and Nvidia who are still respectively maintaining their 14nm and 12nm designs. Albeit, still (certainly arguably in the case of the former) holding the overall performance advantage.

In a report via TechPowerUp, however, AMD is looking to cement this node design even further by confirming in their latest roadmap release that both the RDNA2 and Zen 3 architecture will use a 7nm+ node design for their 2020 releases.

AMD Roadmap Locks RDNA2 & Zen 3 7nm+

The slides (which you can see below) would seem to confirm that AMD has completed the development of their Zen 3 architecture and, along with RDNA 2, will utilize a 7nm+ design intended to product releases in 2020.

Although these products are as yet unclear (and certainly unannounced) this will undoubtedly likely form the 4th-generation Ryzen processors and a newer beefier graphics card. One that will hopefully give Nvidia’s top-end a bit more of a run in terms of outright performance.

What Do We Think?

Regardless of your opinion of AMD and their products, they are without a doubt one of the most exciting tech companies around at the moment. In addition, they’re also one of the few who are really working amazingly hard to get consumers to make the switch.

Their releases this year has seen AMD make up some significant ground in both the CPU and GPU market. Based upon this, however, it doesn’t look like they’re planning on sitting back in 2020 either.

