AMD Rumoured to be Working on a 64-Core Threadripper CPU

AMD 64-Core Threadripper

With the upcoming release of the 3rd-generation Ryzen processors, AMD has been remarkably quiet about what we can expect from the 3rd-generation Threadripper processors. Primarily designed to be the ‘ultra’ workhorses of the range, while their release is expected before the end of the year, there are very few details to work with at the moment as to just how powerful they will be.

In a report via WCCFTech, however, a report has emerged which is certainly going to raise more than a few eyebrows. If it is to be believed, then AMD might be working on a behemoth 64-core Threadripper processor.

What?!

The design will reportedly have a 64-core/128-thread built. Considering that the 2nd-gen Threadripper W2990X only had 32-cores, this is clearly something of a humongous step up. What can we expect in terms of processing power? Who knows!

In terms of the socket, it has been suggested that AMD will be retaining the TR4 socket in the design. As such, for existing motherboard owners, only a bios update would be necessary. Well, at least in theory and based on this news, there’s a lot of theory!

What Do We Think?

Is it possible that AMD could release a 64-core processor? Sure, why not? The company has something of a reputation for handing out cores like candy for nearly 20 years. Albeit, a move that they have restrained somewhat (at least on the consumer level) since the release of the 1st Ryzen processors back in 2017. With it rumoured to be set to release before the end of 2019, however, it’s going to be curious to see what AMD might have up their sleeves here!

What do you think? Do you think AMD will release this processor before the end of the year? – Let us know in the comments!