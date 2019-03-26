AMD Rumours Suggest Navi 20 Will Include Ray Tracing

AMD Navi

While 2018 was a relatively quiet year on the graphical front for AMD, 2019 is already shaping up to be pretty interesting. With the release of their new graphics cards (expected this summer), we’ll also get to see what their new graphical architecture has to offer.

With AMD promising ‘high-end’ performance, it will be interesting. Then again, they would say that, wouldn’t they?…

In a report via PCGamesN, however, it seems that while this year’s releases are still being discussed, there are fresh rumours surrounding the 2020 releases. Specifically, that while Navi 10 will not have ray tracing, Navi 20 will!

What Is Ray Tracing?

Ray tracing is a part of a graphics card technology that allows for light reflections to be generated automatically. In other words, reflections on surfaces can be made using AI rather than a games developer having to program them in.

This was first seen with the launch of the Nvidia 20XX series of graphics cards last year. To date, however, many would argue that it has yet to reach (or arguably come close) to its potential.

What Do We Think?

AMD has made it perfectly clear that they have no intentions of rushing ray tracing out of the door. As such, the chances that Navi 10 (to be released this year) will feature it is very slim. The next generation to be released in 2020, however, does sound a little more likely.

This is, of course, just rumour at the moment, but it’s one that does make sense. I mean, it’s not as if Nvidia is really capitalising on their sole market share of the ray tracing technology is it?

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!