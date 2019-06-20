AMD RX 5700 XT 50th Anniversary Edition To Only Hit US/China

AMD RX 5700 XT 50th Anniversary Edition

With the upcoming release of the AMD RX 5700 XT graphics card (a mouthful I know) speculation is already rampant as to just how good this graphics card will be when it hits testing benches and, ultimately, store shelves.

If you did, however, have your eyes on the release of the ’50th Anniversary’ Edition of the graphics card, however, there may be some bad news for you. Well, depending on where you are geographically. Why? Well, in a report via VideoCardz, rumours have appeared which would seem to suggest that AMD only plans to sell the graphics card in America or China.

Why Are They Doing This?

Well, it may be due to the fact that they simply haven’t made many of them. Remember that this is, essentially, a bells and whistled edition of the base 5700 graphics card which AMD is probably already working hard to ensure that supply levels are good.

You may recall, however, that the Radeon VIII 50th SKU released earlier this year also saw a rather restricted release. As such, on this occasion at least, if your not from America or China, your chances of getting one of these appears to be even harder.

How Much Will It Cost?

The 50th Anniversary Edition of the RX 5700 XT will cost around $499. This is around $50 more (give or take) then the reference version. Is it worth that extra $50? Well, some of the clock speeds have been given some solid increases that indicate it will be at least a notably faster version of the card. For most, however, I’m sure the base 5700 will do nicely!

What do you think? Disappointed at the news? Are you planning on getting one of AMDs new graphics cards? – Let us know in the comments!