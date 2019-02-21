AMD RX Vega 56 Down to £249 Ahead of GTX 1660 Ti Launch

Save Up to £100 on the RX Vega 56!

It looks like AMD is trying to rain on NVIDIA’s parade. Specifically the GeForce GTX 1660Ti launch. AMD is doing so by offering the Radeon RX Vega 56 at a lower £249 price tag, which undercuts NVIDIA’s offering. So far, these GPU deals have been spotted on eBuyer and OCUK, and eBuyer actually sold-out as I type this.  More stores will possibly follow suit as well, so I suggest keep track on your local retailer.

While this might not be a permanent price drop, it is nonetheless a surprising turn of events. Especially since the RX Vega 56 usually starts at £349+ and up still regularly. The discounted versions so far have been MSI‘s blower-style Air Boost variant.

Further Value with 3 Free AAA Games

On top of that, the RX Vega 56 is qualified for AMD’s ‘Raise the Game’ Bundle. That means users get three free AAA games worth $180 with their video card purchase.

The first game is CAPCOM’s 2018 full remake of Resident Evil 2, which is highly popular right now. The second game is also another upcoming CAPCOM title with Devil May Cry 5. Lastly, the third game is Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 from Ubisoft. Devil May Cry 5 and Tom Clancy’s the Division 2 will not arrive until March. Specifically, on March 8 and March 15, 2019 respectively.

