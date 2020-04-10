AMD Ryzen 3700C/3250C Benchmarks Appear – What Are They?

Since early 2017, AMD started to turn its Ryzen attention towards the laptop and mobile platforms and, might we add, with more than a little success. It would, therefore, be rather naive to think that they would be stopping there!

In a report via TechPowerUp, therefore, two new (and yet unknown) AMD Ryzen processors have surfaced and, based on the naming, the smart money is certainly pointing towards Google’s new Chromebooks!

AMD Ryzen Heading to Google Chromebooks?

With the new processors being named 3700C & 3250C, these do appear to be low-power (15TDP) designs that are highly-popular in the mobile market. With the 3250 coming with a 2 core/4 thread design (with the 3700 being 4/8) they are clearly not high-performance CPUs either. Well, not when compared to desktop models.

With the ‘C’ addition, however, and the mention of the ‘Android’ platform, this is, therefore, the main argument to be made for their use in Chromebooks. Admittedly, it’s a leap, but not an unintelligent one!

What Do We Think?

It is, again, interesting to see AMD seemingly taking aim at what could be considered a wider market area. More so though, if true, it could be yet another clear indicator that Google is looking to transition it’s technology away from Intel and towards Team Red. A move that we’ve already seen many manufacturers make!

We do, of course, pend formal confirmation. This is, however, all starting to look very interesting and perhaps yet another victory for AMD in the market share stakes!

What do you think? Do you think these new AMD processors are heading to Google Chromebook? If so, is this a clear indication that their APU performance is better than Intel? – Let us know in the comments!