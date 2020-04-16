AMD Ryzen 4000 Compatible with B450 Motherboards?

While AMD Ryzen hasn’t tempted all of Intel’s customers away, it’s hard to argue that in terms of its performance and functionality, their 3XXX range offers some of the best processors around at the moment. Better still though, while Intel releases a new motherboard socket with practically every new CPU range, AMD does like to, wherever possible, try and keep older motherboards still viable.

In a report via TechPowerUp, however, a leak is suggesting that AMD’s Ryzen 4000 “Vermeer” platform could, like their 3XXX releases, still be capable of running on what is essentially their 2nd-gen B450 platform.

AMD Ryzen 4XXX Will be Compatible With B450 Motherboards?

In the leak, XMG has dropped a pretty major hint that AMD’s new 4XXX platform will still be compatible with B450 motherboards. While this is exceptionally welcome news (particularly for those who currently own B450 motherboard) I must admit to being more than a little surprised.

With the launch of Ryzen 3XXX last year, while it was backward compatible with a selection of B350 and (most) B450 motherboards, it always felt like it was at the limit of what was possible. If AMD can, however, get Ryzen 4000 running on at least B450 motherboards, it’ll be amazingly great news!

What Do We Think?

As the leak suggests, this update is almost certainly going to require a BIOS update and, call me a cynic, but I don’t think I’d be rushing out to specifically buy a B450 motherboard for Ryzen 4000. It may, however, make more sense when you consider that motherboard partners have been very slow to introduce B550 models. A design that would be the logical ‘low-cost’ alternative to the X570 platform.

Offering some backwards compatibility on the B450 design may, therefore, be another wise step for AMD. Specifically, as they look to tempt existing customers to transition to their newer (and faster) processors.

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!