AMD Ryzen 4000 Desktop Processors Rumored for September

It’s well known for some time now that AMD would be releasing its 4th-generation desktop Ryzen processors at some point this year. It would, after all, follow their annual schedule as seen back when Ryzen debuted in 2017. As for exactly when that would be launched, however, that has remained something of a mystery.

In a report via Videocardz, however, rumors are suggesting that AMD is currently aiming for a September launch date. If true, this will likely represent the point in which Team Red takes its first genuine swing at cementing its place as the King (or Queen if you prefer) of processors!

AMD Ryzen 4000

Admittedly, with the launch of the AMD Ryzen 4000 mobile platform last month, we are currently in the middle of a bit of naming confusion. In the report, however, the desktop variant is going under the current codename “Vermeer”. With its transition to a ZEN 3 architecture, however, we should see some notable performance gains on the 3rd-gen platform.

How much better is it going to be though? Well, in truth, nobody really seems to know and AMD certainly isn’t telling!

What Do We Think?

While AMD is switching to ZEN 3 for Ryzen 4000, this is going to be the first launch (since Ryzen originally landed in 2017) that will not feature a smaller node design. In other words, like Ryzen 3000, 4000 is sticking with 7nm and a 5nm design isn’t expected until 2021/2022. With, what will presumably be, the Ryzen 5000 series. That is, however, getting very ahead of ourselves here.

Based on this information though, whatever performance gains that come from this Ryzen 4000 platform are almost entirely going to come down to the improvements seen in the new architecture. How far will this take Ryzen though? Well, let’s just say that based on prior launches, this is almost certainly going to be another solid step in the right direction for Team Red! We can’t wait to find out though!

What do you think? Do you own an AMD Ryzen processor? Are you looking forward to the 4th-gen CPUs? – Let us know in the comments!